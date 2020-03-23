Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $46.50 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FedEx worth $46,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,474,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.76. 3,929,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,043. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

