Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $13.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.90. 3,914,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,963. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.14. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

