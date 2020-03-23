Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $72.87 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of AON worth $72,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

AON stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,071. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average of $203.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

