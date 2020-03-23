Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,007 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.15. 3,110,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

