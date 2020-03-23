Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $95.11 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CBRE Group worth $95,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,522,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,961,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $4.43 on Monday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

