Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $7.72 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 302,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $3,447,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $8,102,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,899,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

