Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Booking worth $71,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Booking by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $25.19 on Monday, reaching $1,152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 859,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,736.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,923.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 79.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,931.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.