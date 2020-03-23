Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. AMERCO makes up about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.70% of AMERCO worth $51,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.16. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,510 shares of company stock worth $5,243,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.