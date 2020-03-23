Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,854,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.69. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

