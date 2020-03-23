Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,303,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after buying an additional 112,007 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,884. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

