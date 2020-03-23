Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,765,000 after acquiring an additional 286,385 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $185.93. 4,394,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,375. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day moving average of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

