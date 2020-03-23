Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Valmont Industries worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $91.64. 132,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

