Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. 6,711,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,061,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

