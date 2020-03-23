Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $114.28. 13,107,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

