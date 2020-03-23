Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,707 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of M.D.C. worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 814,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. 1,119,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

