Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 93,949 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,949 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone Group worth $43,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. 12,452,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,849. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

