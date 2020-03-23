KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,418 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 3.83% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $96,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 2,871,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

