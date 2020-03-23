Krios Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $6,132.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Krios has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,863,542 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

