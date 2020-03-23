Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €41.00 by Deutsche Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.00 ($75.58).

KRN traded down €1.40 ($1.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €42.92 ($49.91). The company had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of €60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Krones has a 1 year low of €42.68 ($49.63) and a 1 year high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

