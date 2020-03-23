Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRUS opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

