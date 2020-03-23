Kusama Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Kusama token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00029753 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $1.58 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.02647877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00190776 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 8,275,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,044,588 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

