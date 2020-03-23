L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Saya Management LP

Saya Management LP grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for about 19.9% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Saya Management LP owned about 0.07% of L3Harris worth $32,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,357,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,560,000 after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,551,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $3.82 on Monday, hitting $150.22. 2,303,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.50. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

