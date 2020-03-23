Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1,211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.