Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 254,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $111,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,579,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,279,566 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

