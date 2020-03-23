Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 59,214 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,214 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,196,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.