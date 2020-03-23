Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MBS ETF worth $49,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.67. 2,700,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

