Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $40,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 625,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,978. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

