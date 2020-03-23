Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 325,691 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 345.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $173,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $56.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,902.83. 7,775,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,977.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

