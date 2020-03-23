Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 139.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

GOOGL traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,377.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $724.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

