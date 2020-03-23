Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $45.71 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,218 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,767,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,677,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

