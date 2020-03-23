Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,873,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.67. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

