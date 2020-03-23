Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 101,292 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 318.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,292 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,056.62. 4,038,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,379.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.61. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

