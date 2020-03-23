Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 101,644 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,644 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $40,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

LMT traded down $14.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.80. 3,167,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,993. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.