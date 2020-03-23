Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,519 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,741,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

