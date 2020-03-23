Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,329 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 190,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.30. 28,201,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,685,474. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

