Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Insiders bought 5,050 shares of company stock worth $60,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.90. 801,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.93.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.