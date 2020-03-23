Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,988,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,006,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

