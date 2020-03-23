Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $8,181.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

