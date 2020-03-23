Lanxess’ (LNXSF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Lanxess stock traded up $5.72 on Monday, reaching $34.06. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121. Lanxess has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

