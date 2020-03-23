Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$155.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

LAS.A traded down C$2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting C$109.10. 8,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$158.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$127.81 and a 12-month high of C$199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.