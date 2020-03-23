LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s current price.

LTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE LTM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 34,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 204,642 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

