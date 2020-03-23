Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGEN. Barclays raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 284.78 ($3.75).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 141.62 ($1.86) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61.

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Insiders have purchased 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

