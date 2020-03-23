LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get LEGRAND S A/ADR alerts:

LGRDY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 138,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

About LEGRAND S A/ADR

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.