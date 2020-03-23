Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Lennar stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,285,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,819. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

