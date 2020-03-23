Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $12.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of LII traded down $14.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.87. 506,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,272. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

