Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.82.

Shares of LII traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,141. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $168.98 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

