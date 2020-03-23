Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leoni has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.29 ($10.80).

Shares of LEO opened at €6.60 ($7.67) on Monday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €7.01 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of €22.56 ($26.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

