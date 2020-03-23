Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Acquired by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.61% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,607. The company has a market cap of $215.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

