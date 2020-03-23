LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,677 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of LexinFintech worth $68,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 1,557,667 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 1,629,899 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,006,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 496,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

