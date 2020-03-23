LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.88 Million

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $404.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $421.75 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $287.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.40. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

